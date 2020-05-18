Women's Super League: FA 'continuing to consult' clubs over terminating season
The Football Association says it is "continuing to consult" with clubs on the "possibility of terminating" the Women's Super League season.
Club representatives and the FA are understood to have held a meeting on Monday, but no final decision on how to conclude the campaign was reached.
An FA statement said "it is clear that there will be significant challenges in completing the season".
No WSL fixtures have been played since February because of coronavirus.
