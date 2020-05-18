Celtic: Peter Lawwell says title deserved as fans urged not to come to stadium

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says "no one can deny how deserved this title is" as the club urged fans not to come to the stadium to celebrate.

The Parkhead club have completed nine in a row - for the second time in their history - after the SPFL ended the season early.

Neil Lennon's side had eight matches left and a 13-point over second-place Rangers, who had played a game fewer.

"We are champions for a reason," said Lawwell in an address to supporters.

More to follow.