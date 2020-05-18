How does the final Scottish Premiership table look?

Celtic have been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row - and Hearts relegated - after the SPFL ended the season.

Average points per game played has been used to determine final placings and this is how the table looks...

Final Scottish Premiership table
PPtsGDPPG
Celtic3080702.667
Rangers2967452.310
Motherwell304631.533
Aberdeen304541.500
Livingston303921.300
St Johnstone2936-181.241
Hibernian3037-71.233
Kilmarnock3033-101.100
St Mirren3029-170.966
Ross County3029-310.966
Hamilton Acad3027-200.900
Hearts3023-210.766

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport