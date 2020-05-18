Kevin Watson: Ebbsfleet United manager to leave National League side
Manager Kevin Watson will leave Ebbsfleet United when his contract expires at the end of May.
The 46-year-old was appointed in November 2019, taking over from former boss Gary Hill.
In a statement, the club said they were "grateful for his efforts".
Earlier this month, the National League side said they would be releasing seven players in the summer - a situation Watson described as "terrible" during the coronavirus pandemic.