Kevin Watson: Ebbsfleet United manager to leave National League side

Ebbsfleet United were 21st in the National League table when clubs voted to end the regular season last month

Manager Kevin Watson will leave Ebbsfleet United when his contract expires at the end of May.

The 46-year-old was appointed in November 2019, taking over from former boss Gary Hill.

In a statement, the club said they were "grateful for his efforts".

Earlier this month, the National League side said they would be releasing seven players in the summer - a situation Watson described as "terrible" during the coronavirus pandemic.