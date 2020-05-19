Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United fan hopes raffle for statue will raise £20,000 for charity

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were beaten in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals but were top when this season was halted because of coronavirus

Have you ever fancied watching a match with a bona fide tactical genius? Well, now you can. Sort of.

A Leeds United fan is conducting an online raffle, with the first prize being a life-size sculpture of boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The bronzed piece is made of brass and weighs 75kg. It depicts the Argentine coach in his trademark match pose sitting on a bucket, although it can be separated from the bucket should you wish to put it on the sofa.

Bielsa had guided Leeds to the top of the Championship before elite football in England was suspended indefinitely in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Clark, a survivor of the 2002 terrorist attacks in Bali which killed 202 people, is hoping to raise £20,000 for the mental health charity Mind.

"Leeds United have been a saviour for me and I think people are realising how much their club means to them now that the games have been taken away from them," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think that mental health is getting missed off at the moment so I'd like to bring attention to that charity.

"In 2002 I was in the bar that was attacked by a suicide bomber in Bali. Although it was 18 years ago this year, it's something that I have to live with every day.

"I originally thought I'd be able to shut it away, but I actually find it better to talk about it. I want people to know that it is good to talk."

Anyone who gives £10 or more on the donations page will receive entry into the raffle, with the draw scheduled to take place on 1 July.