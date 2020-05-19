Coronavirus: Welsh football season ends with Connah's Quay champions

Connah's Quay Nomads beat last season's champions The New Saints 1-0 in February

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed the end of its domestic leagues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Connah's Quay Nomads have been crowned champions of the Cymru Premier League for the first time under an unweighted points-per-game method.

Connah's Quay takes Wales' spot in Champions League qualifying.

New Saints, champions the previous eight seasons, finish second, ahead of Bala in third spot.

Bala and New Saints will both go into Europa League qualifying along with Barry Town, who finish fourth and take the nominated spot for the Welsh Cup, which has been abandoned.

Promotion and relegation issues are yet to be sorted, with the FAW saying they will decide on the matter "in due course."

The decision to end the season follows a consultation with clubs, who submitted their views over the weekend, with the FAW citing safety and economic concerns.

"The FAW board took into consideration the health and safety of all those involved with the leagues," the FAW said in a statement.

"Furthermore the board also considered the specific economic and financial impact of attempting to finish the season's urging the pandemic and therefore felt it was imperative not to risk the long term financial stability of the leagues and their clubs."

All divisions will be settled by the points per game method.