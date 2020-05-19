Lewis Alessandra: Carlisle United forward agrees new contract

Lewis Alessandra scored once in 10 appearances after joining the Cumbrians on a short-term deal in January

Carlisle striker Lewis Alessandra, who only joined the League Two club on a short-term contract in January, has agreed a new one-year deal.

Manchester-born Alessandra, 31, scored five times for Morecambe in the 2019-20 season before his move to Carlisle.

"He is a player that brings professionalism and experience to the changing room," said boss Chris Beech.

"His attacking prowess and know-how on the pitch makes him a fantastic lad to have around."

The former Oldham Athletic, Chester, Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale, York City, Hartlepool and Notts County man will be tied to the Cumbrians until at least June 2021 once he has completed the paperwork.

Carlisle were 18th in League Two when this season was suspended in March, before being brought to a halt last week.