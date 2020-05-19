Rangers: Scottish FA drops charges over European licence in season 2011-12

The Scottish FA has decided not to refer a notice of complaint against Rangers, over their European licence for season 2011-12, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The governing body now "considers the matter to be closed".

Rangers received two charges from the Scottish FA in May 2018 for alleged breaches of rules over the granting of a Uefa licence.

The club successfully argued the case must be dealt with by CAS.

