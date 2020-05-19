Rangers: Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham to leave

Wes Foderingham was Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper until Allan McGregor returned to the club in 2018

Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham are to leave Rangers when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the club have confirmed.

Midfielder Halliday and goalkeeper Foderingham joined in 2015, helped the club to promotion a year later, and played 152 and 143 games respectively.

Defender Flanagan made 39 appearances after his arrival two years ago.

Also departing as free agents are Jason Holt, Jordan Rossiter and Jak Alnwick, who all spent last season on loan.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: "Andy, Wes and Jon have applied themselves excellently during my time here and I wish them nothing but the best in their next chapter."

Manager Steven Gerrard added: "I commend each of the departing players for what they have given to us day in and day out."