Big quiz: Can you name every goalscorer from past 40 years of men's FA Cup finals?

It's the stuff of childhood dreams - but can you name these FA Cup final goalscorers?

Strike up the band, sing Abide With Me and bask in the Wembley sunshine.

It should have been the FA Cup final this weekend, one of the great days in the English sporting calendar, but like all elite sport at the moment the famous competition is on hold.

This week's big quiz asks you to recall the men who have scored goals in the final since 1980.

We have included goals in replays, but not own goals. So no need to type in Des Walker.

The players are listed in alphabetical order and we've given you the team they scored for.

You have 20 minutes this week...