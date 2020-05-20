Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Hearts, Celtic, Lennon, Rodgers, Aberdeen, Motherwell

Hearts owner Ann Budge plans to finalise her league reconstruction proposal by Friday. (Scotsman)

Talks between the Tynecastle club and manager Daniel Stendel about his future are on hold until it is clear what league Hearts will be in next term. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Most Scottish Premiership clubs have received their outstanding prize money for the season after Hearts made no attempt to put a legal freeze on the payments. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has backed successor Neil Lennon to make Celtic's 10-in-a-row dream a reality. (Daily Record)

Scott Brown wants Celtic's title-winning side to stay together to try and win a 10th consecutive title. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon says Celtic will not be encouraging any bids for their players. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Mark O'Hara is keen to sign a permanent deal with Motherwell after spending the season on loan at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis says clubs made the right call in ending the Premiership season early. (Press & Journal)

Tommy Wright says there is every chance his St Johnstone side would have finished fifth if they season had been played to a conclusion. (Courier)