Gerhard Struber: Barnsley boss wants EFL to issue dates for remaining Championship games

Gerhard Struber succeeded Daniel Stendel as Barnsley head coach in November 2019

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has urged the English Football League to produce a fixtures schedule for the remainder of the Championship season.

Struber's players will report back for training on Monday, subject to the results of coronavirus tests.

"We need from the EFL, and this is their duty, that they give us authorisation with the game plan," the Austrian told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Barnsley are bottom of the table, with nine games still to play.

"We need a time structure. It is so, so important for me, for my whole staff, and for every club in the Championship, that we get urgently a plan for games, when is the start with the first game, and also what is the plan if we (have to) cancel the league. What is the situation with relegation, with promotion?" said Struber.

"They have had a long time to get a good decision but right now they have nothing in this case and I don't understand."

Struber hopes the Championship campaign will be completed in full, but believes it should be declared void if it cannot.

"I have the clear opinion that when we cancel the league, the results have no value," the 43-year-old said.

"This is not easy and many clubs will be disappointed, but we have a clear plan. We have 46 games and when we cancel the league not with 46 games, then we have no integrity of football."

Barnsley, meanwhile, are reportedly considering legal action if they are relegated and ongoing Financial Fair Play inquiries into clubs including Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday find them guilty, but they are allowed to remain in the Championship with a points penalty for the start of next season.

However, Struber does not want the issue to distract his players from the task facing them if the season recommences.

"I think it is very important that we have high integrity and fair play in all cases of football," he added.

"It's very important for me that we have a good focus and a big concentration in the next few weeks, that we have success in that we stay in the league, and we don't think about what other clubs do in terms of Financial Fair Play."

The south Yorkshire club have, meanwhile, taken up an option to extend skipper Alex Mowatt's contract for a further 12 months until the summer of 2021.

And the Tykes' majority shareholder, Pacific Media Group, have also taken ownership at Belgian side KV Oostende.