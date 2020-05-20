Serge Aurier: Tottenham investigate after player seems to break social-distancing rules

Serge Aurier has previously apologised twice for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules

Tottenham are investigating after right-back Serge Aurier appeared to breach coronavirus social-distancing rules for the third time.

The 27-year-old posted a photo on social media of himself and a barber after getting a haircut.

Hairdressers will open from 4 July at the earliest in England, and people cannot have visitors at their homes.

Tottenham said they were "investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately".

Aurier was among the Tottenham players who returned to training on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast defender previously apologised for posting a video of himself and a friend jogging during lockdown.

He and team-mate Moussa Sissoko also made a donation to the NHS and apologised after being filmed training together.

