England v Canada: Join Lionesses for World Cup rewind

Watch England's victory over Canada with Lionesses Karen Carney, Alex Scott, Lucy Bronze and Jill Scott

BBC coverage: England v Canada - 2015 Women's World Cup Date: Sunday, 24 May Coverage: Watch on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online from 15:00 BST, follow live text coverage on the website

Take a trip down memory lane as BBC Sport relives England's quarter-final victory over hosts Canada at the 2015 Women's World Cup - in the company of four key players that day.

The Lionesses reached the semi-final for the first time in their history and went on to win bronze.

It pushed women's football to another level in the UK, with a peak audience of 11.9m watching the semi-final loss to Japan.

Join Alex Scott, Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Lucy Bronze as they watch their performances back.

The former and current England internationals will also answer your questions on a range of topics including the World Cup, their careers and of course, the victory over Canada.

Follow the QuaranTeam commentary from 15:00 BST on Sunday, 24 May on iPlayer, the Red Button and online. You can also follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Here's why you should join in...

Jubilant celebrations and a home upset

England players celebrate during the victory over Canada

England had already broken new ground by winning their first World Cup knockout game when they beat Norway in the last 16.

But they went one step further against Canada, becoming the first England senior side in 25 years - men's or women's - to reach the semi-finals.

It set up a last-four tie with reigning champions Japan as England knocked out the home favourites in Vancouver in front of 54,027 fans.

It was reward for the hard work manager Mark Sampson and his squad had put in and the jubilant celebrations at the final whistle were a release of emotion as a relatively new audience watched on BBC TV back home.

Taylor's pedigree grows

Jodie Taylor (left) celebrates scoring England's opening goal with Jill Scott after 11 minutes

Striker Jodie Taylor has been known to turn it on for the big occasions and her goal against Canada in 2015 capped off a big year in an England shirt.

Just 10 months after making her debut, it took 11 minutes for Taylor to net her first World Cup goal in the quarter-final.

The 29-year-old had already scored a hat-trick in what was her fifth international appearance, against Australia in the Cyprus Cup earlier that year.

Taylor, who became a key figure for England following the World Cup, went on to win the Golden Boot at the 2017 European Championship after becoming the first Englishwoman to score a hat-trick in a major tournament.

She also scored the winning goal against Argentina to send England through to the last 16 at the 2019 World Cup.

The dream start

England celebrate Bronze's goal to make it 2-0 after 14 minutes

Taylor's goal in the 11th minute sent England supporters back home into a frenzy as they got off to a dream start in front of the Canadian fans in Vancouver.

But it didn't stop there.

Defender Bronze nodded in Fara Williams' free-kick to double their lead just three minutes later.

England became a bit sloppy in the second half, making for a nervous end to a gripping fixture but they managed to hold on.

Legendary Sinclair puts pressure on England

Canada striker Christine Sinclair went on to beat the all-time goalscoring record in men's and women's international football in January 2020

Canada's all-time top scorer Christine Sinclair was identified as a threat going into the match but England had managed to keep her at bay for most of the first half.

However, as a place in the semi-finals drew nearer, they were put under intense pressure when Sinclair pounced on a mistake from goalkeeper Karen Bardsley three minutes before the break.

As Bardsley fumbled a cross from Ashley Lawrence, Sinclair converted from close range.

Sampson's side became disjointed in the second half and it felt like another England mistake might lead to a Canada equaliser.

That chance fell to midfielder Sophie Schmidt but she fired over with seven minutes remaining, confirming England's place in the last four and a famous victory for the Lionesses.