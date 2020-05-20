Northampton Town: Players and staff give up play-off bonuses

Keith Curle's Northampton finished seventh in League Two on average points

Northampton Town's players and coaching staff have given up their bonuses for reaching the League Two play-offs.

The fourth tier has been ended amid the coronavirus crisis and will use average points per game to decide places.

The Cobblers are set to end the season in seventh place and qualify for the play-offs, which will still go ahead.

"It's great news the play-offs should happen, but because of circumstances, that comes with a considerable cost," said manager Keith Curle.

"As a squad and a staff we want to do all we can to lessen that burden and to help however we can. This gesture is very much in keeping with that spirit," he added to the club website.

Curle says the squad were inspired by fans who did not ask for ticket money back, despite it being very unlikely that games will be played in front of supporters this season.