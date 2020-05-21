Scottish gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, O'Donnell, Rodgers

The Scottish FA and SPFL will ask the Scottish Government if players can resume training on 10 June with a view to starting next season in early August. (Daily Record)

Rangers face competition from Brighton and West Ham as they target 19-year-old West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch.(Scottish Sun)

Scotland defender Stephen O'Donnell says he is taking a huge gamble by rejecting Kilmarnock's offer of a new deal in favour of finding a new club at the height of the Covid-19 crisis. (Daily Record)

Right-back O'Donnell looks set to turn down Dundee United in favour of a return to England. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Callum McGregor insists he's staying at Celtic despite continued interest from former manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. (Scotsman)

Manager Neil Lennon is hoping to keep loaness Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi at Celtic as they target a 10th title in a row. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren are keen to offer a deal to out of contract Hamilton Academical defender Alex Gogic.(Daily Record)

French side Dijon are tracking Rangers' Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts deserve to be relegated after finding themselves bottom after 30 games, says St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick (Daily Record)

Striker Osman Sow is keen to return to Hearts after being released by Dundee United.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Winning the Champions League would not feel as good as lifting the Scottish Cup with Hibernian, says left-back Lewis Stevenson. (Scotsman)

Scott Boyd has left Ross County after being made redundant from his role as sporting director. (Press & Journal)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants his Ibrox legacy to be remembered for more than his row with Joey Barton. (The Herald)