Robbie Brady: Burnley winger extends contract to June 2021

Robbie Brady has won 46 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Burnley winger Robbie Brady has extended his deal at Turf Moor until the end of next season.

The Clarets have exercised a 12-month option in the Republic of Ireland international's contract.

Brady, 28, joined the Clarets from Norwich for a then club-record fee of £13m in January 2017.

He has made 63 appearances in all competitions for Burnley, with a knee injury and the emergence of Dwight McNeil limiting his playing time.

However, Burnley said Brady remains a "key component" of manager Sean Dyche's plans.

The former Hull City player returned to non-contact training with the rest of the Clarets squad this week as part of the Premier League's plans to resume the season in June after the coronavirus shutdown.

Burnley are 10th in the table on 39 points, with nine games left to play.