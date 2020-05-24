Douglas, Hamilton or Morris - who are the Irish Premiership's 'golden oldies'?

Morris, Douglas, Fitzpatrick and Hamilton bring a lot of experience to the Irish League's top flight

Much is made of the plethora of young talent coming through the ranks in the Irish Premiership, but who are the league's golden oldies?

Marshall Gillespie has crunched the numbers to see who are the 10 oldest players to grace the pitch in Northern Ireland's top flight this season.

League titles, Irish Cups, spells across the water and even international caps - this lot have achieved it all.

Who is your favourite golden oldie?

The oldest player to appear in the Premiership this season, Steven Douglas has seen it and done it all during his 21 years in the Irish League.

However, the composed central defender did not even make his Irish League debut until he was 21 when he turned out for Larne in their opening game of the season against Limavady United in 1999.

His next port of call was Portadown with whom he won a League championship medal with in 2002, though after just two seasons at Shamrock Park Linfield boss David Jeffrey came calling and secured his signature to take him to Windsor Park.

During a decade in south Belfast he enjoyed unparalleled success winning another five League titles, three Irish Cups and a League Cup.

At 35 many would have thought he would be contemplating hanging up his boots, however upon leaving the Blues Douglas decided to continue his career at Oran Kearney's Coleraine in 2013.

Although not a regular starter with the Bannsiders, he is still an integral member of the squad at the Showgrounds where he has now played 172 games and won the Irish Cup in 2018.

When Stuart Addis played for Dungannon Swifts in the 2-2 draw against Institute just before Christmas, it was the 40-year old's 400th appearance in an Irish League career that has spanned 22 years.

After being with Lisburn Youth, Glentoran and Dunmurry Rec during his formative years he eventually made his bow in senior football as a 19-year-old for Glenavon in a 5-0 Gold Cup win against his current employers.

Addis played exactly a century of games for the Lurgan Blues before his travels took him to Newry Town, Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United and Armagh City before ending up at Linfield as back-up to Alan Mannus.

In four seasons with the Blues he won an Irish Premiership medal and was an unused substitute twice as they lifted the Irish Cup in 2010 and 2012.

Following his departure from Windsor Park, he picked up further silverware during a third spell with Ballymena United in the shape of the Co Antrim Shield before linking up with Dungannon Swifts again in 2015.

He was also between the posts when the Tyrone outfit won their first senior trophy by defeating Ballymena United 3-1 in the League Cup Final in 2018.

When Gary Hamilton does turn out for the Lurgan Blues these days you can clearly see that he still possesses the ability that once made him one of the most feared strikers in the Irish League.

After his career in England with Blackburn Rovers and Rochdale failed to take-off he returned to Northern Ireland, via Raufoss IL in Norway, and signed for Ronnie McFall's Portadown in 2001.

In five years at Shamrock Park he won a League title and an Irish Cup, scoring 118 goals in just 211 games before Paul Millar secured his services for Glentoran in 2006.

During his spell at the Oval, Hamilton, who was capped five times at senior level by Northern Ireland, added another title to his collection as well as two League Cups and two Co. Antrim Shields.

After amassing 97 goals in 198 matches for the Glens he made the switch to Glenavon, eventually taking up the role of player/manager in December 2011 following the resignation of Marty Quinn.

During his time in the hot-seat at Mourneview Park he has guided the club to Irish Cup success in 2014 and 2016 as well as developing talents such as Bobby Burns, Mark Sykes and Rhys Marshall, who have all gone on to embark on full-time professional careers.

Since his arrival at the Oval nearly 18 years ago, goalkeeper Elliott Morris has become an iconic figure to the Glentoran faithful.

It was a sound bit of business by former Glens boss Roy Coyle to secure the signature of Morris, then a raw 21 year-old just released by West Bromwich Albion, in the summer of 2002.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international's haul of 13 winner's medals at the Oval includes three League titles and three Irish Cups, the last of which he won in 2015 following a 1-0 success over Portadown.

His total of 740 appearances for the club is only bettered by another Oval legend, Colin Nixon, who played an incredible 794 games for the east Belfast outfit between 1995 and 2013.

Morris has only played eight games for the first-team this term due to the signing of Croatian Marijan Antolovic, though he has now also become a valued member of Mick McDermott's coaching staff.

A hugely experienced goalkeeper, Doherty joined Crusaders in December 2018 after ten years in the League of Ireland with his local club Derry City.

He began his career across the water with Derby County, who paid Derry City a fee of £30,000 for the Republic of Ireland youth international in February 1999.

Unfortunately Doherty failed to make the breakthrough with the Rams and after leaving the club he joined top Welsh outfit The New Saints in the autumn in 2001.

In his six years with the Saints he won a plethora of honours including three successive Premier League championships between 2005 and 2007.

He returned home in 2008 for a second stint with Derry City and played over 400 games for the Candystripes before Stephen Baxter persuaded him to sign on the dotted line for the north Belfast side.

Doherty, who was called into Michael O'Neill's senior squad for the friendly with Malta in February 2013, played only a handful of games for the Crues last term but this season he has ousted Sean O'Neill from the side to become the first choice keeper at Seaview.

Just 20 months after announcing his retirement Terry Fitzpatrick was back in the Dungannon Swifts team for their Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final versus Loughgall last December.

After 17 years with the Swifts, the midfielder quit the game at the end of the 2017/18 season and was quite content to be coaching the youth team at Stangmore Park until he received an emergency call from first-team boss Kris Lindsay.

The Tyrone side were in the middle of an injury crisis and Fitzpatrick had no hesitation in answering the manager's request to return to first-team action.

During his first spell at the club he was part of the Dungannon team that won promotion to the top flight in 2003 and he also played in the Irish Cup Final in 2007 which they narrowly lost on penalties to Linfield.

The highlight of his career though was when the Swifts' defeated Ballymena United 3-1 in the decider of the League Cup in 2018 which saw them lift their first major trophy.

To say Eoin Bradley was a latecomer to the Irish League would be an understatement as his debut in senior football only came at the ripe old age of 29!

A physically imposing striker, Bradley was a successful GAA player with Derry who had also played football with Kilrea United and Ballymoney United before being tempted to give the Irish League a try with Coleraine in 2013.

After just a season at the Showgrounds though he jumped ship to join Gary Hamilton at Glenavon where in just over two-and-half seasons he picked up an Irish Cup winner's medal and scored 40 goals in 92 games.

Bradley returned to Coleraine though during the January transfer window of 2017 and the following season he helped the Bannsiders win the Irish Cup for the first time in 15 years by scoring the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Even at 36, Bradley, who has now scored 48 goals in 155 outings for the club, remains a huge part of Oran Kearney's future plans and a massive favourite with the Coleraine fans.

After being close to retirement because of injury four years ago, Sammy Clingan was thrown a lifeline when his former international colleague David Healy gave him the opportunity to get back into football with Linfield in 2016.

Clingan, who had been beset by knee injuries for the previous two years, played just 15 games in his only season at Windsor Park but still ended up with a League winner's medal.

Following his release by the Blues he joined up with Gary Hamilton at Glenavon in the summer of 2017, with his experience helping them to an impressive third spot in the table in his first term at Mourneview Park.

Clingan played at every level for Northern Ireland culminating in 39 caps for the senior side, his last being a 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat to Romania in Bucharest.

During his 12 year career in across the water, where he played for a total of seven different clubs, he racked up a total of 345 games scoring 22 goals.

Not many players can claim to have won an Irish League title and even fewer can claim to have achieved it with three different clubs, but Sean Ward can.

His first League championship came as a fresh-faced 21 year-old with Glentoran in 2005 and again in 2009, eight years later he won it with Linfield and the following season he helped his present club Crusaders to a seventh league success.

The PE teacher from Belfast, who can play in either defence or midfield, chalked up 396 games for the Glens, 151 for their fierce rivals Linfield and is now just three short of a century of appearances in three seasons with Stephen Baxter's side.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international, who is out of contract at the end of the month with the Crues, would have easily reached that milestone this term had it not been for a persistent groin injury he picked up last October.

Despite being the tenth-oldest player to appear in the top flight this term, James Taylor has spent the majority of his career in junior football in Northern Ireland.

Taylor started out with his hometown club Bangor before moving on to Dundela and then across east Belfast to his first senior club Glentoran.

During a three year period at the Oval he played in the title winning team of 2009 as well as picking up League Cup and Co Antrim Shield medals with the club before returning to junior football with, among others, Harland & Wolff Welders and Dunmurry Recreation.

Then Carrick Rangers boss, Gary Haveron, enticed him back to the Premiership in 2016 but at the end of that season he left the Loughshore Arena to sign for his current employers Glenavon.

Although never a regular in the first-eleven at Mourneview Park he has proved to be a reliable and effective back-up to first-team stopper Jonny Tuffey.