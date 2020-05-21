Olivier Giroud: Chelsea and France striker to stay at Stamford Bridge next season

Olivier Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018

Chelsea have extended Olivier Giroud's contract by 12 months, which means the France striker will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

Giroud had made just five Premier League appearances in January and was in the last six months of his contract.

But after an injury to fellow Blues striker Tammy Abraham, Giroud, 33, impressed on his return, scoring twice in four league games.

"I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea," Giroud said.

"I'm looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so."

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 and has made 39 starts and 37 substitute appearances, scoring 21 goals.

It was Giroud who scored the last goal for Chelsea, before football was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in a 4-0 home win over Everton on 8 March.

Blues boss Frank Lampard said: "Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general.

"He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season."