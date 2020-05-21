English Football League: Promotion and relegation to remain if seasons curtailed

Luton were promoted as League One champions last season

Clubs will still be promoted and relegated from the three divisions of the English Football League if seasons are ended amid the coronavirus crisis.

Play-offs will also be played, but with no more than four teams.

The EFL has confirmed that 51% of clubs in either the Championship, League One or League Two need to agree for a campaign to be curtailed.

If a season is ended, the final table will be decided by an unweighted points-per-game system.

Clubs voted to end the League Two campaign immediately on 15 May, also proposing that no team should be relegated to the National League.

However, with the EFL including relegation in its framework for curtailing a season early, Stevenage would go down from League Two as it stands.

Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth would be automatically promoted to League One.

How the League One season will end has yet to be decided, although the EFL's confirmation that only 12 of the 23 clubs need to be in favour of finishing it early could be significant.

Six third-tier teams - Peterborough United, Oxford United, Sunderland, Fleetwood, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town - all said they were determined to complete their remaining fixtures.

But they will need another six clubs to support them if the season is to continue.

The new regulations still have to be voted on by all 71 EFL clubs before they can be implemented.

"In the event a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019-20 season, the EFL board is recommending that the League adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions," EFL chairman Rick Parry said.

"The board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all clubs would always be hard to find, but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is need for the good of the League and its members."

