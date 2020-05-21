Neal Ardley: Notts County boss would accept top two going straight up from National League

Notts County were hoping to regain their EFL place at the first attempt after being relegated in May 2019

Notts County manager Neal Ardley says he would accept the top two sides in the National League being promoted if play-offs are cancelled.

County are third, three points behind Harrogate and seven off leaders Barrow.

While the National League has decided to end its season, no decision has been made on promotion and relegation.

"The play-offs would be my first choice, but I want to see success rewarded if possible throughout all of this," 47-year-old Ardley said.

"If it ends up being that Barrow and Harrogate get promoted, and Notts County didn't have a play-off and we finish third then so be it.

"For me, from a football fairness point of view, Harrogate and Barrow have had outstanding seasons, and I think outstanding seasons deserve to be rewarded," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

The National League have been waiting for the English Football League to decide on how they would end their season before making a decision of their own.

On Thursday, the EFL said they would have promotion and relegation throughout their divisions, including to the National League.

Under normal circumstances, the National League champions and the winners of the six-team play-offs would be promoted to League Two, but it is unclear if play-offs will take place due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Ardley says he would be unhappy if there was no relegation from League Two and bottom side Stevenage - who occupy the sole relegation place after Bury's expulsion from the EFL earlier this season - were given a second chance at the expense of a second National League club.

"I don't think a team that's won three games all season and got a lot of things wrong and struggled - there's a 93% chance they would have gone down anyway - I don't think they should be given a reprieve, compared to somebody like Harrogate, who have had an outstanding season," he added.

"If that means Notts miss out then so be it, if that's the only way they can decide it."