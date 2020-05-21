Joel Cooper: Linfield winger linked with Oxford United move

Joel Cooper could be on his way out of Windsor Park this summer

League One side Oxford United are interested in bringing Linfield winger Joel Cooper to the Kassam Stadium.

The club have signed Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes from the Irish League in recent seasons and are keen to add Cooper to their squad.

Shrewsbury Town are another club understood to be monitoring the progress of the 24-year-old.

Cooper has one year remaining on his current deal with the Irish Premiership champions.

Linfield signed Cooper from fellow Premiership side Glenavon two years ago and he has become a key player for the Blues.

Oxford midfielder Mark Sykes joined from Glenavon last year while Northern Ireland international Whyte is now at Cardiff City after signing for the U's from Crusaders in 2018.