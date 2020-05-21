Chris Johns: Coleraine keeper in talks over future amid Linfield interest

Chris Johns has impressed for the Bannsiders in his four years at the Showgrounds

Chris Johns is discussing his Bannsiders future with boss Oran Kearney as Linfield show interest in signing the former NI U21 goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old's current contract at the Showgrounds ends in June.

Johns moved from Bangor to Coleraine in 2016 and helped the Bannsiders to Irish Cup and League Cup successes.

League leaders Linfield were four points clear of Coleraine when action was halted in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.