Scottish gossip: Rangers, Hagi, Aberdeen, Celtic, SPFL, Dundee Utd, Hearts

Rangers close to completing a permanent £5m deal with Genk for Romania playmaker Ianis Hagi. (Daily Record)

Former captain Barry Ferguson has urged Rangers to sign his nephew Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish football will have to beg for special dispensation from the Scottish Government's lockdown rules in a bid to survive the coronavirus crisis. (Daily Record)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has admitted the League Cup could be cancelled because part-time clubs can't afford to play behind closed doors. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has refused to rule out completing the 2019/20 Scottish Cup in 2021. (Daily Record)

Dundee United are tracking KuPS' Finnish Under-21 winger Ilmari Niskanen. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock need to sort out the future of manager Alex Dyer as a matter of urgency, says former striker Kris Boyd. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland defender Lee Wilkie has revealed he turned down the chance to make a £1m move to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2003. (Courier)

Celtic winger James Forrest says it is "humbling" to have been compared to club legend Jimmy Johnstone by fellow Lisbon Lions Bobby Lennox. (The Herald)

Winger Sheyi Ojo has bid farewell to the "best fans in the world" as he prepares to return to Liverpool from Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings has warned former side Hearts not to expect another Championship procession next season. (Daily Record)