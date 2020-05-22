Dunfermline release 17 players to 'protect future of club'

Dunfermline head coach Stevie Crawford has lost 17 members of his squad

Dunfermline Athletic have released all 17 players who were out of contract to "protect the future of the club".

The list includes first-team regulars Lee Ashcroft, Danny Devine, Tom Beadling and Paul Paton, with fellow senior pros Ryan Scully, Joe Thomson, Andy Ryan, Callum Smith also freed.

The rest of the Scottish Championship club's squad have been on furlough.

"Unfortunately our club will not be in a position to offer new contracts at this time," Dunfermline said.

"As we don't know when we will be playing games again, we have no other option but to protect the future of the club itself. This has not been an easy decision to make, being aware of the impact this may have."

The Fife club finished sixth in the second tier last term.

Released players: Lee Ashcroft, Tom Beadling, Danny Devine, Paul Paton, Ryan Scully, Joe Thomson, Andy Ryan, Callum Smith, Stuart Morrison, Gregor Jordan, Scott Cusick, Cammy Graham, Lewis Sawers, Josh Robertson, Lewis Crosbie, Craig Burt and Paul Brown.