German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich17:30Frankfurt
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich 'must push themselves' to cope playing behind closed doors says Flick

Robert Lewandowski
Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored last week, has 40 goals this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich must remain motivated while playing behind closed doors, says coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern resumed their season following the coronavirus shutdown with victory at Union Berlin on Sunday, a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions.

They will play Eintracht Frankfurt in an empty Allianz Arena on Saturday.

"It is important that the team pushes itself so as to cover the level of motivation that has gone missing with the empty stands," Flick said.

"What is decisive is mentality. Obviously it is an advantage if you have higher quality on the pitch, but this is a situation which is not very easy."

Bayern have won the league every year since the 2012-13 season and are four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with eight matches remaining.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to restart last week after more than two months following an easing of lockdown restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the league's health regulations only 200 people are allowed inside a stadium on match day, with 100 security staff outside to keep any fans wanting to celebrate with the team away.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd May 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26184475264958
2B Dortmund26166472333954
3B Mgladbach26164652312152
4RB Leipzig26149363273651
5B Leverkusen26155649311850
6Wolfsburg2610973631539
7Freiburg2610793536-137
8Schalke2691073340-737
9Hoffenheim26105113546-1135
10Köln26103134147-633
11Hertha Berlin2687113548-1331
12Union Berlin2693143243-1130
13Frankfurt2584133944-528
14Augsburg2676133754-1727
15Mainz2683153655-1927
16Düsseldorf2658132750-2323
17Werder Bremen2546152859-3118
18Paderborn2645173054-2417
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories