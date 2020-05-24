Football and faith: How players and coaches have come together during lockdown

"I came to faith in the back end of my career," says England Under-21 coach Michael Johnson.

"There were players who, if the ball went out and I shouted it was in, would say: 'Jonno, you can't lie, you have to tell the truth!'

"But in the latter few years, there has been a real understanding about people's values and I think dressing rooms have now changed."

With lockdown closing places of worship, footballers of devout Christianity - like Johnson - have been taking part in regular Zoom sermons and group discussions run for around 500 elite athletes by the charity Christians in Sport.

BBC Sport spoke former Derby captain Johnson, Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, and Port Vale captain Leon Legge about football and faith.

What's it like being a devout Christian in football in 2020?

Joel Ward: "I don't find it too much of a challenge. I've been a Christian for a long time and I think it's more and more acceptable now. More people are a lot more open about their faith. Years ago, some people would say 'what are you doing?' or 'that's strange'.

Leon Legge: "There are a lot of older heads in the Zoom meetings and we all know what the dressing room is like and how it can be.

"We've all spoken about certain occasions where you've had to be strong in that environment. You do get the odd player that will try to mock the God that you serve, but you'll also get players who are quite curious as well."

What have the Zoom sessions been like?

Leon Legge: "What's surprised me is the players - and the number of players - who follow Christ. Some of the players who have joined in the Whatsapp and Zoom sessions, I was quite surprised. It was good to see them getting involved."

Joel Ward: "It's great to be able to share your experiences about how you're dealing with things.

"My faith doesn't mean I'm not going to fear what's out there or what's going on in this situation, but my faith gives me the courage to walk through it. It helps me look to something which is bigger than this and bigger than myself so I can hold on to that."

Michael Johnson: "We are all at different spectrums in the sessions. Some may be new to it and just asking questions and some may have been involved with their faith for the past 30-40 years.

"What it does, it inspires and really motivates one another. Also, when it is mental health awareness week, it's important to get some perspective of life. We are not just a footballer, a coach or a manager. There's more to life that will allow you to have more of an anchor in difficult times of life and one of those is now."

What do you discuss during the sessions?

Joel Ward: "It's great to meet new people and younger pros who are walking through it. I was a young pro - I had my faith but I didn't really know anyone who was in the same boat as me. Linvoy Primus [former Portsmouth defender] took me under his wing and mentored me through the early days of my career.

Michael Johnson: "There's lots of talk about leadership, and there are plenty of examples of good leadership and bad leadership in the Bible that we can unpick and apply to our environment and lives. Whether you want to talk about trust, teamwork or just let the session just guide itself. There are so many opportunities to share wisdom and encouragement with one another in a difficult industry.

What has lockdown been like for you?

Joel Ward: "We have had a newborn during lockdown. It has been challenging as you want to see your family and want your grandparents to hold your boy. But it brings joy and laughter and I count my blessings at becoming a father.

"I like to think I'm hands on but I also feel a huge sense of peace and really relaxed because of how amazing my wife has been through this period. Hopefully, we've made a good team."

Michael Johnson: "It's been a great opportunity to really reset. A time of real reflection. It's really difficult because a lot of people have lost loved ones but you have to try to pull some positives from it, I suppose."

Leon Legge: "With everything that's going on at the moment, you have to be positive. You do look at this lockdown as something I suppose where you can really do a bit of self-evaluation. It's given me time to look at what I want to do after football."