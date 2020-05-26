League Two: Northampton Town and Colchester United to restart group training

Alan McCormack (right) joined Northampton from Luton last summer

Northampton and Colchester are set to restart group training in the next week as they step up preparations for their prospective League Two play-offs.

Fourth-tier sides chose to end the season in an indicative vote on 15 May but it has still to be ratified.

The table would be decided on points per game, with Exeter and Cheltenham to make up the remaining play-off places.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is glowing even brighter now," said Northampton midfielder Alan McCormack.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "Since last week when the news came to us that we were in the play-offs, and it looks like that's going to happen, the motivation from everyone jumped tenfold."

Cobblers players and staff will have coronavirus tests on Thursday with a view to returning to training in small groups on Monday.

Keith Curle's side - who would finish seventh in League Two under the points-per-game calculation - would face Cheltenham in a two-legged play-off semi-final, with Exeter facing Colchester in the other tie.

Colchester say players could be back training together this week as they finalise their own testing procedure.

"We need to be safe, in terms of phase one and we'll be making sure that everything is fully in place before staff members return," boss John McGreal told the Colchester Gazette.

BBC Sport has contacted Exeter and Cheltenham about whether they have any plans to return to training.