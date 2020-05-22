EFL to publish coronavirus test data before training return

Elite football in England has been suspended since 13 March

The English Football League plans to announce the results of its first wave of coronavirus testing at Championship clubs before players are due to resume training on Monday.

The EFL, which published its return to training protocols on Friday, says it will reveal both the number of tests undertaken and positive cases.

It added that its testing "will not impact NHS testing resources".

No testing programme is in place for League One and League Two clubs.

On 15 May, teams in the fourth tier voted to bring their season to an early conclusion, although talks between sides in League One stalled after they failed to agree on a resolution.

The EFL has since said that 51% of clubs in any given division need to agree to a campaign being curtailed, which could pave the way for the third tier being cancelled next week.

"The EFL has commissioned Nationwide Pathology to support the testing of EFL players and staff as part of the first phase of its RTT [return to training] protocols, with initial testing for players, coaching and backroom staff in the EFL Championship commencing on Thursday, 21 May and continuing throughout Friday, 22 May," it said in a statement.

"There will be a flexible approach to testing, with a combination of procedures conducted by independent testers, club medical staff and some self-testing as required. The accuracy of these tests is aligned with government guidelines."

BBC Sport revealed on Thursday that Championship players at seven clubs would be asked to conduct coronavirus tests on themselves either at home or the training ground.