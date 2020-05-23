Scottish gossip: Hearts, Budge, Stendel, Rangers, Celtic, SPFL, Gerrard

Hearts could be pushed to the brink of another financial collapse next week, with at least three Scottish Championship clubs resigned to mothballing next season until fans can be allowed into grounds. (Daily Record)

The Tynecastle club's owner, Ann Budge, is preparing to propose a three division, 14-14-16 set-up for next season. (Scottish Sun)

But Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says the chances of league reconstruction are "not very big". (Edinburgh Evening News)

A split among lower-league clubs could lead to a two-division SPFL next season with an expanded second tier. (Dundee Courier)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Ross Morrison says his club have to be prepared for the worst should the start of the Championship season be delayed until January. (Press & Journal)

Ross County are unlikely to use the furlough scheme to extend the deals of players whose contracts are expiring, says chairman Roy MacGregor. (Press & Journal)

Andy Halliday is eyeing a move to MLS after admitting he couldn't play for another Scottish club after leaving Rangers.(The Athletic)

Moussa Dembele says former Celtic strike partner Odsonne Edouard will go "right to the top". (Daily Record)

Former Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says Steven Gerrard will be the manager of the worst ever Rangers team if the Parkhead club win 10 in a row. (Daily Record)

However, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the Ibrox players can become legends by stopping their rivals. (Scottish Sun)

Referee John Beaton admits the fallout from the controversial Old Firm derby at Ibrox in 2018 changed his life. (The Herald)

Former Celtic and Scotland defender Jackie McNamara says his family were told he might never emerge from a coma after his horror brain bleed. (Scottish Sun)

Livingston defender Jon Guthrie has had to cancel two stag weekends, his wedding and a honeymoon because of lockdown. (Daily Record)

Scottish Sun back page