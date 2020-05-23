Mario Gotze: World Cup winner to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Mario Gotze has only made five league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season

Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, sporting director Michael Zorc says.

The forward, 27, has made 201 appearances over two spells with the Bundesliga club, but he has only started five league games this season.

Gotze has won five Bundesliga titles and scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

"We will part ways with Mario this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. He's a great man," said Zorc.

The decision comes just days after Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said the attacking midfielder does not fit his current system.

"Right now, we are playing 3-4-3," Favre told the media before Saturday's Bundesliga match with Wolfsburg.

"So, I have been talking to Mario, and unfortunately this is not the right system for him. You must say the truth about this."

Gotze started on the bench against Wolfsburg.