Courtney Sweetman-Kirk: Liverpool Women striker leaves as contract expires

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk joined Liverpool from Merseyside rivals Everton

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk has left Women's Super League side Liverpool following the end of her contract.

The 29-year-old five-times capped ex-England Under-23 striker, who signed from Everton in 2018, scored 14 times in two years with the Reds.

Leicester-born Sweetman-Kirk also played for Leicester, Coventry, Lincoln Ladies and Doncaster Rovers Belles before moving to Everton in 2017.

Manager Vicky Jepson thanked Sweetman-Kirk for her two years at the club.

"Myself and all the backroom staff would like to wish her the very best of luck with the challenges ahead," said Jepson.

Liverpool were lying bottom of the table, in danger of relegation to the second tier, when the season was suspended in March.