Dunfermline Athletic: Tom Beadling says players may need to leave game

Tom Beadling made 28 appearances for Dunfermline last season

Tom Beadling believes he and several team-mates will be in a "precarious situation" and may have to find work outside of football after their release by Dunfermline Athletic.

The Scottish Championship club will let 17 players go when their deals expire at the end of May.

They said the decision was taken to "protect the future of the club".

"There are no superstars earning five to 10 grand here, it's lads on very normal salaries," Beadling said.

"There are bills that need to be paid and boys will be looking for jobs, and quickly."

As well as Beadling, first-team regulars Lee Ashcroft, Danny Devine and Paul Paton will be let go, along with fellow senior pros Ryan Scully, Joe Thomson, Andy Ryan, Callum Smith.

The midfielder said the new came as a surprise, given how long some of the players had been with Dunfermline.

"It leaves a lot of lads in a precarious situation," he said. "Clubs aren't looking to make signings when they've got no idea when the season will be up and running again - it doesn't make sense to.

"As a player, you're hoping your club will recognise that and show you that support."

Ayr United will extend the contracts of around 10 players by a month, taking advantage of the government's Job Retention Scheme.

Beadling, who made 28 appearances last term, had hoped Dunfermline would do the same.

However, the club are thought to have received legal advice that HMRC may see football clubs as an easy target if they are found to be using the scheme inappropriately.

"That extra month would be crucial," said the 24-year-old. "It would give us more time to adapt.

"By the end of June, we will have a clearer picture on the start date for next season, so it would've given us time to find new clubs or in some cases, other jobs.

"We won't be the last club to do it, that's the sad thing."