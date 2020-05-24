Scottish Gossip: Old Firm, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Lennon, Gerrard, Hagi

All of next season's Old Firm games could be held in 2021 to avoid them having to be played behind closed doors. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland's Championship sides will meet on Monday to consider starting next season in September or January. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Daniel Stendel has confirmed he is out of contract with Hearts but insists he has unfinished business with Tynecastle club. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers' signing of Romanian winger Ianis Hagi has been sealed for £4m, according to his agent. (Sunday Mail)

However, the Ibrox club face a fight with top English sides to land 16-year-old Ross County striker James Graham, despite having a bid accepted. (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon would support the Scottish Cup being concluded in a central hub as a curtain-raiser to next season as his Celtic side aim to complete a quadruple treble. (Sunday Mail)

Lennon says he would have been sacked if he had endured two trophyless seasons like Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard.(Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has been recommended to Real Madrid by Norway team-mate Martin Odegaard. (Sunday Mail)

Stephen McManus and Darren O'Dea are in contention to replace Damian Duff as Celtic first-team coach after he left to join the Republic of Ireland set up full-time. (Scotland on Sunday)

Queen of the South are set to release at least 16 players - which could leave them with a squad of three players. (Scottish Sun)