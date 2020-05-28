Fifa World Cup Rewind: Three more Scotland games to be shown

Scotland's World Cup 1990 meeting with Sweden will be shown on Friday

Three more memorable World Cup encounters will be broadcast in full across BBC Scotland this weekend.

After games from 1974, 1978, 1982 and 1986, the Fifa World Cup Rewind series will show the 1990 match with Sweden.

That's on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST on Friday.

On Saturday, it will be the 1998 tournament opener against Brazil, with the women's meeting with Argentina last summer the next day. Both start at 19:15 on BBC Scotland and online.