Coronavirus: Two individuals from same club test positive for Covid-19

The Championship was suspended on 13 March

Two individuals from the same Championship club have tested positive for coronavirus after more than 1,000 tests were carried out.

The English Football League confirmed that of the 1,014 tests undertaken on players and staff at all 24 second-tier sides, all but two came back negative.

The pair, who have not been named, will now self-isolate in line with guidelines provided by the EFL.

Teams in the Championship are due to resume training on Monday.

The EFL said those who had returned negative tests over the past 72 hours would be allowed to enter training grounds.

It comes as an unnamed Bournemouth player was one of two new coronavirus cases discovered by the latest round of Premier League tests - taking the overall total of positive results to eight.

More to follow.