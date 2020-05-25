Scottish Premiership team of the year: Nine Celtic players picked
Celtic dominated your Scottish Premiership team of the year, with nine players from the champions in the XI.
Around 9000 of you submitted a selection, with the eight most-picked performers from Neil Lennon's side.
Rangers full-back Borna Barisic was the most popular from the other 11 clubs.
The Croat was one of five Ibrox players in the top 20, while Motherwell's Declan Gallagher, Aberdeen duo Lewis Ferguson and Scott McKenna, and Lyndon Dykes of Livingston were the only non-Old Firm players in that bracket.
