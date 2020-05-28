Women's Bundesliga: BBC Alba to show live matches

The remainder of the women's Bundesliga season will be shown on free-to-air television in the UK by BBC Alba.

The coverage starts on Saturday with Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (12:00 BST) and will also feature Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, who are competing with Bayern for the title.

The matches can be watched both on the BBC ALBA television channel and on the BBC Sport website.

Further games will likely be added before the season ends.