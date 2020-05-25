Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says League Two relegation proposal has 'no integrity'

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has suggested introducing a "three up, three down" system between League Two and the National League, starting next season, as a potential alternative

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says there is "no integrity" in plans for a League Two club to be relegated on a points-per-game ratio.

The EFL's "recommended framework" would see promotion and relegation still happen between their divisions if they are ended because of coronavirus.

League Two clubs have "unanimously indicated" their desire to cancel the remainder of the campaign.

Stevenage would finish bottom if places are decided on a points-per-game basis.

Wallace said: "I don't see any integrity in arbitrarily forcing relegation on any club that has every reasonable chance of avoiding it by playing, but is denied the opportunity to do so."

Only one side will be relegated from the fourth tier this season after Bury's expulsion from League One in August 2019.

Stevenage are bottom of the table, three points behind 23rd-placed Macclesfield, but have a game in hand on the Silkmen and have 10 matches left to play.

As well as indicating they did not want want to play any further regular-season matches, League Two clubs signalled their intention to play the promotion play-offs and also agreed they did not want to relegate any club.

The EFL board met last week to review the various proposals about how to conclude the season, and feedback from clubs about the EFL's recommended framework will be discussed at a further meeting on Wednesday.

The board will then develop proposals which will be sent to the clubs, before giving notice for clubs to vote on the proposed changes at an EGM.

Providing the framework is passed, each division can then hold separate votes on whether to continue playing or to curtail the 2019-20 season based on the agreed framework.

The EFL has said the "principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020-21 (i.e. the relegated club in League Two has somewhere to play)".

In a club statement published on Monday, Wallace continued: "At Stevenage we of course have a self-interest to declare, but nevertheless we have always been strongly in favour of a resolution that is ethical and fair and is consistent with sporting values and principles.

"There is absolutely no integrity whatsoever in using a mathematical formula to expel a club from the EFL. That is unjust and wholly wrong.

"There is absolutely no integrity in allowing teams to play to win promotion, but not allowing teams in the same league to play to avoid relegation.

"There is no integrity in the EFL board ignoring the overwhelming vote by League Two clubs that told them they didn't want to see any expulsion from the EFL by a points-per-game formula."