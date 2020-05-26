Glyn Pardoe: Manchester City's youngest debutant dies at age of 73

Glyn Pardoe made 380 appearances for Manchester City between 1962-1976

Former Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe - the club's youngest ever debutant - has died at the age of 73.

Pardoe made his City debut in April 1962 at the age of 15 years and 341 days old and spent his entire playing career with the club.

He was part of the 1968 league-winning side and scored the winning goal in the 1970 League Cup final.

"Everyone at City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glyn Pardoe," the club said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time."

In total, left-back Pardoe made 380 appearances for City between 1962-1976.

His grandson, 18-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle, made his City debut in October 2019 in the club's 3-1 League Cup win over Southampton.