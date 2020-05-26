Man Utd pair Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba available for season restart

Marcus Rashford injured his back in the FA Cup third round replay against Wolves in January

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be available for selection when the Premier League season resumes, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Striker Rashford and midfielder Pogba were both out with long-term injuries when the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Both players returned to small group training with the rest of the United squad last week.

"They're looking good," said Solskjaer.

"They've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood.

"When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

England international Rashford had been out with a back injury since January while France's Pogba had missed most of the season with a foot problem.