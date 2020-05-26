Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker suffers calf injury

Ibrahimovic has scored four goals since returning to AC Milan in December

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a calf injury and will be examined again in 10 days, the club have said.

The Swede, 38, suffered the injury in training on Monday and reports claimed it could be career threatening.

But, tests have confirmed the former Manchester United forward has injured his right calf, rather than his Achilles tendon.

"The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact," Milan said. "An examination will be carried out in 10 days."

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan on a six-month deal in December, scoring four goals in 10 appearances.

He posted a picture on Instagram of him riding a motorbike with a team-mate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Italian government will decide on Thursday if and when the Serie A season can resume.

Clubs were given permission to return to full group training from 19 May, while clubs voted to restart the season on 13 June.

The Italian football federation has set 20 August as the deadline for finishing the season, with the new campaign starting on 1 September.

Serie A was suspended on 9 March with 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures still to play. Juventus are top of the league, a point ahead of Lazio.