SPFL board to discuss Hearts' reconstruction plan on Wednesday

Hearts were four points adrift at the bottom when the league was called

The SPFL board will meet on Wednesday to discuss a league reconstruction plan put forward by Hearts owner Ann Budge.

Hearts, relegated when the Scottish Premiership was called last week, are expected to circulate their proposal to clubs on Wednesday morning.

Budge can either seek SPFL board support for the plan or enlist two other clubs to requisition an EGM.

After original talks failed, Budge is plotting a temporary revamp with an expanded top tier including Hearts.

Should the suggested reconstruction stick with the current 42 teams, it would require nine of the 12 Premiership clubs to vote in favour, along with eight in the Championship and 15 across Leagues One and Two.

Hearts have dismissed fears they face financial ruin next season if they fail to overturn their demotion to the second tier.

In the wake of their relegation, Hearts said no club "should be unfairly penalised" amid the coronavirus pandemic and are continuing to take legal advice.

Partick Thistle and Stranraer have also been relegated from the Championship and League One respectively, after the season was curtailed.

Hearts joined Championship clubs on Monday for talks about the new campaign, with Ayr United and Queen of the South having gone public with concerns over the financial viability of playing behind closed doors.

The SPFL and Scottish FA will meet government figures on Friday to with a view to resuming football in August and a return to training on 10 June.

The game has been suspended indefinitely since 13 March amid the coronavirus crisis, but SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell says an August return is "definitely achievable".