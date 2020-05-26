Amber Barrett: FC Koln striker airs concerns over Frauen-Bundesliga return

Amber Barrett joined a FC Koln team which is fighting relegation from the Frauen-Bundesliga

Amber Barrett says her FC Koln team has gone "from 0 to 60mph in a week" as it prepares for Friday's Frauen-Bundesliga resumption.

Koln face leaders Wolfsburg in the first of eight games in five weeks after a three-month Covid-19 break and with just over a week of full training.

"It will be tough on the body - that's the main concern for every team," said the Republic of Ireland striker.

"But everyone's in the same boat and we're going to take it head on."

"It just happened overnight - we heard we were going to get back into training and within 24 hours we were back and it was great to see everyone again," the 24-year-old told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We are going from 0 to 60mph in the space of a week - we've won't be back a week in full team training until Wednesday and then we play a game on Friday.

"I don't think you've ever heard of teams having a week of full training and then restarting their league."

The Frauen-Bundesliga will return in the same week as the the Women's Super League and Women's Championship seasons were ended.

Barrett was top scorer in Ireland's Women's National League for three seasons and has netted twice in 18 international appearances.

She moved to full-time football with newly-promoted Koln last year and has watched the men's game return behind closed doors in the Bundesliga.

Substitutes must social distance on the bench because of Covid-19 regulations along with no contact during goal celebrations.

Barrett celebrates after her late goal gives the Republic victory over Slovakia in a 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier

"I was quite surprised with some of the rules and regulations - we hadn't been formally made aware of them, what the actual protocol is for a game," added Barrett.

"I think we will actually have that either on Wednesday or Thursday.

"I don't think the crowd is as much as a factor in our game as it is in the men's game - the numbers that would attend men's matches are much larger but it won't really feel like having home advantage as there will not be anyone there to cheer you on.

"It's going to be a different type of game on Friday but we are really excited to play again."