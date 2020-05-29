Premier League returns: How will you recreate the matchday experience?

A fan's route to the game can be a thing of routine - but also of superstition

The Premier League is set to resume in June but with one enormous difference - no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums.

For match-going supporters this creates a dilemma. How can you follow your team and how do you go about recreating the matchday rituals and traditions that are, for some, as much a part of going to a game as the actual football itself?

Are you planning online watching parties with friends? Will you be having a virtual trip to the pub before kick-off? How do you intend to discuss the game during and afterwards while lockdown restrictions remain in place?

We want to hear what you intend to do on matchdays to get you as close to your tried and tested routines as possible. We will collate the best entries and some may feature on a special BBC Radio 5 Live programme on Tuesday which will examine how football might look different when it resumes.