Gareth Bale: Wales and Real Madrid forward confused by his golf playing criticism

Gareth Bale will have the chance to put Wales top of his priorities again at the rescheduled Euro 2020 next summer

Wales and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he is still confused that his love for golf causes such criticism.

The 30-year-old's enjoyment of golf has caused a stir during his time in Spain, with some perceiving it as a lack of commitment to Los Blancos.

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Spanish media have continued to attack his love for golf.

"A lot of people have problems with me playing golf," Bale told U.S golf podcast The Eric Anders Lang Show.

Last year Bale celebrated Wales' qualifying for Euro 2020 in front of a banner reading, 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that Order'.

This resulted in more vicious backlash back in Spain, and led to Real fans booing and whistling him in his first game back for the club.

"I don't know what their reason is because I've spoken to doctors and everybody's fine with it," said Bale.

"The media has this perception that it's not good for me, you should be resting, it can cause you injuries.

"(Basketball player) Steph Curry plays maybe on the morning of a game, but if I play two days before a game it's like, 'What is he doing?'"

Bale's love for golf led him to build a course in his back garden in Wales, and added he plays the sport at least twice a day when the football season is over.