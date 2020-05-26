Christian Mbulu: Morecambe and ex-Motherwell defender dies, aged 23

Christian Mbulu joined Morecambe until the end of the season in January

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died, aged 23.

London-born Mbulu started his professional career at Millwall and also represented Braintree and Crewe, scoring once in 22 career games.

He moved to the Shrimps in January, having left Crewe, and made three appearances this season.

"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all," the Morecambe statement said.

"Christian came to the club in January and proved to be an extremely popular member of the squad.

"His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

"We are shocked to hear of the news of Christian's death," Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon added.

"He was such a friendly, pleasant young man who we loved having around Fir Park.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time."