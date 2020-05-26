German Bundesliga
B Leverkusen0Wolfsburg1

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 23WeiserSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutes
  • 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 45'minutes
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 18Wendell
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 10DemirbayBooked at 29mins
  • 38BellarabiSubstituted forWirtzat 45'minutes
  • 11Amiri
  • 19Diaby
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 4Tah
  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 9Bailey
  • 13Alario
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 25Palacios
  • 27Wirtz
  • 28Özcan

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Pongracic
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 8Steffen
  • 24Schlager
  • 27Arnold
  • 40Santos SaBooked at 32mins
  • 7Brekalo
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 12Pervan
  • 20Horn
  • 26Llanez Jr
  • 29Marmoush
  • 31Knoche
  • 32Tisserand
  • 33Ginczek
  • 43Justvan
  • 44May
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.

Attempt missed. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joao Victor.

Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Mitchell Weiser.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Florian Wirtz replaces Karim Bellarabi.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Marin Pongracic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg).

Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).

Booking

Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Koen Casteels tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

Booking

Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.

Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Jérôme Roussillon tries a through ball, but Joao Victor is caught offside.

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165752331953
6Wolfsburg2811983733442
7Freiburg28108103638-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144250-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

