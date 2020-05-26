Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg
-
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23WeiserSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 45'minutes
- 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 45'minutes
- 12Tapsoba
- 18Wendell
- 20Aránguiz
- 10DemirbayBooked at 29mins
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forWirtzat 45'minutes
- 11Amiri
- 19Diaby
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Bailey
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 25Palacios
- 27Wirtz
- 28Özcan
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 22Pongracic
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 8Steffen
- 24Schlager
- 27Arnold
- 40Santos SaBooked at 32mins
- 7Brekalo
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 12Pervan
- 20Horn
- 26Llanez Jr
- 29Marmoush
- 31Knoche
- 32Tisserand
- 33Ginczek
- 43Justvan
- 44May
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Kevin Mbabu.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.
Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Attempt saved. Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joao Victor.
Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Mitchell Weiser.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Florian Wirtz replaces Karim Bellarabi.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1.
Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Marin Pongracic (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Karim Bellarabi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg).
Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg).
Booking
Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Koen Casteels tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Booking
Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.
Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Jérôme Roussillon tries a through ball, but Joao Victor is caught offside.
Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.