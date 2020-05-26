German Bundesliga
Frankfurt1Freiburg1

Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 20Hasebe
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 18Touré
  • 15Kamada
  • 16TorróSubstituted forKohrat 45'minutes
  • 17RodeBooked at 30mins
  • 10Kostic
  • 9Dost
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Ndicka
  • 5Fernandes
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 22Chandler
  • 24da Costa
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 32Rönnow

Freiburg

  • 1Schwolow
  • 7Schmid
  • 25Koch
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 22Sallai
  • 6Abrashi
  • 27Höfler
  • 32Grifo
  • 11WaldschmidtBooked at 20mins
  • 9Höler

Substitutes

  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 8Frantz
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Borrello
  • 23Heintz
  • 26Flekken
  • 28Kwon
  • 34Tempelmann
Referee:
Martin Petersen

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt missed. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dominik Kohr replaces Lucas Torró.

Second Half

Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Christian Günter.

Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Silva.

Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Silva.

Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.

Attempt blocked. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Almamy Touré.

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Manuel Gulde.

Attempt blocked. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross.

Booking

Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).

Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rode.

Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rode.

Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Booking

Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.

Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165752331953
6Wolfsburg2811983733442
7Freiburg28108103638-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144250-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories