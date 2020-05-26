Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 3Ilsanker
- 20Hasebe
- 13Hinteregger
- 18Touré
- 15Kamada
- 16TorróSubstituted forKohrat 45'minutes
- 17RodeBooked at 30mins
- 10Kostic
- 9Dost
- 33André Silva
Substitutes
- 2Ndicka
- 5Fernandes
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 22Chandler
- 24da Costa
- 25Durm
- 28Kohr
- 32Rönnow
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 7Schmid
- 25Koch
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 22Sallai
- 6Abrashi
- 27Höfler
- 32Grifo
- 11WaldschmidtBooked at 20mins
- 9Höler
Substitutes
- 3Lienhart
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 8Frantz
- 18Petersen
- 21Borrello
- 23Heintz
- 26Flekken
- 28Kwon
- 34Tempelmann
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt missed. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dominik Kohr replaces Lucas Torró.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Attempt missed. Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Christian Günter.
Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Silva.
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Silva.
Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.
Attempt blocked. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Almamy Touré.
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Manuel Gulde.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross.
Booking
Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Vincenzo Grifo (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by Roland Sallai (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Torró (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rode.
Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rode.
Amir Abrashi (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Booking
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card.
Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.