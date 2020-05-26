Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre SelassieBooked at 34mins
- 13VeljkovicBooked at 41mins
- 18Moisander
- 32Friedl
- 35Eggestein
- 36Groß
- 30Klaassen
- 8OsakoSubstituted forBittencourtat 62'minutes
- 19Sargent
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 4Lang
- 5Augustinsson
- 9Selke
- 10Bittencourt
- 15Langkamp
- 22Bartels
- 27Kapino
- 28Gruev
- 41Woltemade
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 24JantschkeBooked at 47mins
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 18Lainer
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 17Wendt
- 13Stindl
- 10Thuram
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Doucouré
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 23Hofmann
- 25Bensebaini
- 27Quizera
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt replaces Yuya Osako.
Hand ball by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.
Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Friedl.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Milos Veljkovic tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Davy Klaassen.
Attempt blocked. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Second Half
Second Half begins SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer.
Booking
Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lars Stindl.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).