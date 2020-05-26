German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen0B Mgladbach0

Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre SelassieBooked at 34mins
  • 13VeljkovicBooked at 41mins
  • 18Moisander
  • 32Friedl
  • 35Eggestein
  • 36Groß
  • 30Klaassen
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forBittencourtat 62'minutes
  • 19Sargent
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 4Lang
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 9Selke
  • 10Bittencourt
  • 15Langkamp
  • 22Bartels
  • 27Kapino
  • 28Gruev
  • 41Woltemade

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 24JantschkeBooked at 47mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 18Lainer
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 17Wendt
  • 13Stindl
  • 10Thuram
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Doucouré
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Raffael
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 27Quizera
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt replaces Yuya Osako.

Hand ball by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.

Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Friedl.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Milos Veljkovic tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

Attempt saved. Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Christian Groß (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Davy Klaassen.

Attempt blocked. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Second Half

Second Half begins SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

Foul by Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt saved. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christoph Kramer.

Booking

Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Christian Groß.

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3RB Leipzig27159368274154
4B Mgladbach28165753341953
5B Leverkusen28165752341853
6Wolfsburg2811983833542
7Freiburg28108103638-238
8Schalke2791083343-1037
9Hoffenheim27106113647-1136
10Köln27104134349-634
11Hertha Berlin2797113948-934
12Augsburg2786134054-1430
13Union Berlin2793153247-1530
14Frankfurt2785144250-829
15Mainz2783163660-2427
16Düsseldorf2759132952-2324
17Werder Bremen2757152959-3022
18Paderborn2746173155-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

